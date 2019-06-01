mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Denzel Curry & Ice Billion Berg Touch Down In Carol City On "CAROLMART"

June 01, 2019 15:55
CAROLMART
Denzel Curry Feat. Ice Billion Berg

Nothing screams home like a Flea Market in Southern Florida.


Denzel Curry made it glaringly obvious to the senses: ZUUis dedicated to his hometown of Miami, in its entirety. And though Denzel doesn't leave too many stones within the bounds of the "CAROLMART" shopping district. It's not a souk, not a mini-mart, but a locale that serves as the bedrock for much of Denzel and Ice Billion Berg's early development. It's Denzel's adherence to detail that makes the whole project tick - in what he views as a picture-perfect rendering of "the most beautifulest place in the land" under the glare of his rose-tinted sunglasses. Nostalgia is only a deterrent if you stay couched in one place for too long.

As Denzel noted in an exclusive interview with HNHH, his album title is in itself a contracted term meant to describe the Carol City milieu as a jungle of sorts. "Zuu is a reference to Carol City - we called it the zoo. It’s the concrete jungle," Denzel explained to my colleague. "It’s always been like that. That’s why we chose to put the name Zuu on the house in Ricky." Hit us with your thoughts in the comment section below the write-up.

Quotable Lyrics:

South Florida might the most beautifulest place in the land, homie
Look at all these bad bitches
How can you not ride with one in the drop?
How can you not catch a stunt in the most perfectest weather the Earth's got?

- Denzel Curry 

