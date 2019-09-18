A few months ago, reports surfaced about a wealthy Democratic donor who was at the center of an overdose controversy. In January, a man was found dead after an overdose at Ed Buck's house. Now, you may have not heard about Ed Buck but he was rich and donated a lot of money to the Democratic party. Although the overdose in January may have seemed like an accident, a 37-year-old man had a non-fatal overdose last week at Buck's home.



Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

According to CNN, Buck, a prominent LGBTQ+ activist, has been charged with three felony counts of battery causing serious injury, administering methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house. He was arraigned this week following the 37-year-old man's overdose at Buck's West Hollywood apartment. He was arraigned on the charges today. Prosecutors are now urging the judge to set bail at.

At this point, there are three known overdoses that have occurred at his home. Two of them were fatal while the most recent one on September 11th wasn't. The D.A. confirmed that all three of them were caused by meth overdoses. 26-year-old Gemmel Moore as found dead at Buck's house in July 2017. However, there wasn't enough evidence proving Buck's role in that death.

Moore's mother later filed a suit against Buck, claiming he "had a predatory and injurious system of soliciting Black men and watching them cling to life."

Buck wasn't charged for the death of Timothy Dean who died in January 2019.