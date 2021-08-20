Demi Lovato says that breaking off their engagement to Max Ehrich allowed them to find their true self. In a new interview with The 19th, Lovato, who currently identifies as non-binary, admitted that they might be trans.

“There might be a time where I identify as trans. I don’t know what this looks like for me. There might be a time where I identify as non-binary and gender-nonconforming my entire life,” Lovato explained in the interview.

They continued: “Or maybe there’s a period of time when I get older that I identify as a woman, I don’t know what that looks like, but for me, in this moment right now, this is how I identify.”



Mike Lawrie / Getty Images

Lovato explained that ending things with Ehrich allowed them to stand on their “own two feet without needing someone else to validate” them or to make them “feel accepted.”

“And when I said goodbye to that relationship, I also said goodbye to everything that was holding me back from being my most authentic self," Lovato added.

Lovato says that being in a straight relationship was good, but led to them suppressing non-heteronormative aspects of themself.

“I met someone and I got into this straight relationship, and that was great,” they explained, “but that led me to ignoring all the parts of myself that I didn’t think were digestible for my partner at the time, who ended up becoming my fiancé.”

Lovato and Ehrich were engaged for a period of several months in the summer and fall of 2020.

[Via]