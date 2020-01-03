One person who remained by Demi Lovato's side through her recoveries and relapses was her boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama. The That 70's Show star dated the singer for six years before the couple decided to part ways back in 2016. "After almost six loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship," they said in a joint statement following their split. "This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends."



Christopher Polk / Staff / Getty Images

Fans of both stars have hoped that they'd find their way back to one another, but on Thursday, Wilmer shared that he'd proposed to his model girlfriend Amanda Pacheco. They've been dating for eight months and the actor uploaded a photo of the moment he dropped to one knee and popped the question. Of course, Demi fans have been less than kind about the news throughout social media, but Elle reports that Demi, herself, is highly supportive and very happy for her ex.

Demi, too, has been linked to a few beaus over the last few years, including Austin Wilson who she reportedly broke up with in December 2019. Following her stint in rehab last year, Demi has been showing off body-positive posts and inspirational messages as she continues to walk out her recovery. Check out a few images below.