DeMarcus Cousins has had a tragic last couple of seasons in the NBA. After going down with an Achilles injury during the 2017-2018 season, Cousins missed out on a max contract and signed a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors. Chasing a championship didn't work for him as the team lost in the finals to the Toronto Raptors. Now, Cousins is without a team and according to sources around the NBA, there "is no market" for a player like him. The big man now has to desperately search for a team that wants him, which is a far cry from where he was just a couple of years ago.

It seems as though San Antonio Spurs fans want Boogie to come to their team, as a billboard popped up in San Marcos, Texas with a picture of Cousins wearing a Spurs jersey. While Spurs fans might be excited about this prospect, they really shouldn't get their hopes up. Cousins doesn't exactly fit the Spurs culture and they are too close to the salary cap to afford him.

Depending on where Kawhi Leonard goes, there is a chance Cousins could end up with the Los Angeles Lakers who have the money to spend right now. It was suggested that Cousins could sign with the Knicks but at this point, that seems highly unlikely.