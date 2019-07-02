Free agent center DeMarcus Cousins remains on the open market, while many teams in need of a big have already addressed their needs. Even the Golden State Warriors have re-signed center Kevon Looney to a three-year, $15 million deal.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski there simply is no market for Cousins right now.

Says Woj:

"I think he thought, he hoped, some big market teams would strike out, they'd have cap space, and he could get a one-year, 12, 15, 18, 20 million dollar deal. That's not happening. The mid-level exception he got in Golden State last year, I don't think that's there for him."

Cousins, 28, was projected to ink a max contract during the 2017-18 season but he simply has not looked like his old self since tearing his achilles in January 2018. The six-time All Star averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 30 regular season games with the Dubs, but he suffered a torn quad in the opening round of the playoffs and was a shell of himself in the Finals against Toronto.

Both Los Angeles franchises, the Clippers and Lakers, still have max cap space available but they're just waiting for Kawhi Leonard's decision at this point. Whichever team strikes out on Leonard will obviously have money to spend, but it doesn't sound like Cousins will be getting a lucrative deal either way.