Earlier today, a report circulated that the New York Knicks were interested in signing DeMarcus Cousins to a contract. Of course, the Knicks have two max slots available and many believed they would be able to get some big name players like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. As of right now, it seems like those two stars are more interested in the Nets, which leaves the Knicks with very few options. Knicks fans are starting to feel an overwhelming sense of despair and on the frontlines of those feelings, has been Stephen A. Smith.

As per usual, Smith was on ESPN's First Take this morning and when the topic of Cousins to the Knicks was brought up, he went off the rails. The clip below is pretty hilarious and shows Stephen A. yelling "NO NO NO NO" while banging the desk. He clearly doesn't want Boogie anywhere near his team.

Smith is infamous for his rants but this particular tirade is an instant classic. The last time Smith was this passionate, he was yelling at Phil Jackson for signing LaMar Odom while he was addicted to crack.

The First Take host admits that there is no love lost between him and Cousins which could explain the passion behind this particular clip. Either way, it certainly made us laugh, as disrespectful as it was.