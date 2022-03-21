Delonte West's story is one that has been followed very closely over the last few years. West has struggled with both drug addiction and mental health issues, which has led to stints in rehab, mostly sponsored by Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. These days, West seems to be doing a lot better, and he is even in the midst of a basketball comeback as he wants to secure a spot in Ice Cube's Big3 league.

As it stands, West is currently working with his manager Donovan Fordham on a new documentary that will take a behind-the-scenes look at his comeback and some of the struggles he has faced. There is already some footage on YouTube, and as you can see in the clip below, West is confident that he is getting back to playing shape.

Harry How/Getty Images

"It's important really to be honest about how you feel physically and what you're capable to do," West said. "I lost some weight so I actually feel a little more athletic. I can jump a little higher now."

There is no telling whether or not West will make it to the Big 3, however, this is great to see. We wish him nothing but the best in his new basketball endeavors.