It looked like things were looking up for former NBA player Delonte West, who has had a rough go at things for the last few years. The 38-year-old allegedly was homeless before entering a rehab facility, where his situation looked to be improving. At the beginning of this year, it was reported that after receiving help from Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, West was back on the basketball court and had accepted a job at the rehab center.

Unfortunately, it looks like his recovery was derailed this week as TMZ reports that West was arrested following an alleged drunken altercation with police in Florida.



Michael Mulvey for The Washington Post via Getty Images -- Delonte West with his wife Caressa and son Cash

The former hooper was booked on Tuesday night in a Palm Beach County jail. He was released early on Wednesday morning. According to the incident report, West was yelling and banging on the glass doors of a police station in Boynton Beach. He was found with open bottles of beer and vodka, and he reportedly reeked of alcohol. West complied when he was asked to put down his drinks, but at one point, he put his hands inside his pants, causing one cop to point a taser at him. West ultimately responded to verbal commands and was arrested and charged with obstruction/resisting without violence, open container, and disorderly intoxication.

West is reportedly due in court next month.

Hopefully, this isn't the start of a downward spiral for West, who has been doing so much better lately. We're sending out positive energy to him and his loved ones as he goes through this hard time.



Michael Mulvey for The Washington Post via Getty Images

