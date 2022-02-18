Delonte West has been through a lot over the past few years. The former NBA star has battled drug addiction and mental illness, which at times has left him homeless. The star eventually got helped out by Marc Cuban, who sent West to rehab, all while helping him get a job at a facility. Unfortunately, West slipped up a few months ago and found himself in some legal trouble, which had fans worried that he would go on a downward spiral.

Thankfully, West has been making strides in his recovery, and he is now going back to some healthier outlets to get his mind through the tough times. Of course, West is an elite-level basketball player, and getting onto the court has certainly been a big help for him.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Recently, a video was posted on social media that depicted West getting some shots up. As you can see in the video clip below, West still has a pretty good shot, and his bag of tricks is still active. While he probably won't get back into the NBA, it is nice to see that his love of basketball is still very much embedded inside his DNA.

West is someone that the basketball world is rooting for, and we continue to wish him well throughout his long road to recovery.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from around the NBA.