After years of humiliation on social media amid a very public struggle, Delonte West is finally on the road to recovery, getting the treatment he needs to get better.

In early October, new photos were posted of the former basketball star in a recovery center, giving fans a promising update. With the election happening tonight, we could all use some positivity ahead of whichever outcome we're met with so Mark Cuban took it upon himself to post yet another update on West's recovery.

"Because we all want something to feel great about today, here is your Delonte West update. It's still an uphill battle, but he is climbing," wrote the Dallas Mavericks owner on Twitter.

The pictures show Delonte West playing frisbee with some friends, also going kayaking and re-connecting with nature.



Jason Merritt/Getty Images

It's nice to see Delonte so happy, especially after his struggle was documented for so long. As Cuban said, it will take a long time for him to be fully recovered but he appears to be on the right path.

The retired NBA player has been in a recovery center since September, getting in touch with his family and agreeing to take part in a program. We will keep you posted as further updates on Delonte West are shared.