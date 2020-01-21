Delonte West began his professional sports career after being drafted 24th overall in the 2004 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics. West earned his place in the league as one of its most productive point guards during his stint in the NBA. Unfortunately, since not returning to the NBA since the 2011-2012 season, he's had one of the most disturbing falls from grace the sports realm has witnessed in quite some time.

Harry How/Getty Images

In 2016, there were reports of the 6'3 guard allegedly panhandling and asking pedestrians for money while he was on the street. More recently photos of the former-Cleveland Cavaliers guard have many questioning whether if he is homeless or not and even more recent footage of West dancing underneath a bridge might have verified those allegations for those wondering.

Now, two separate videos of the 36-year-old have surfaced of him being pummeled in the middle of a traffic-riddled street and another of him handcuffed, sitting on a curb, and being interrogated by what appears to be law enforcement officials.

In the video posted by @N90sKindOfWorld on Twitter, West can be seen curled up in the fetal position as a man in a leather jacket stands over him and repeatedly kicks and punches him in the head.

In the second video, a disoriented and possibly inebriated Delonte West can be seen handcuffed on a sidewalk and being asked about the altercation that took place where he was being beaten. West claims that the man approached him with a gun but then went on an outburst led by him yelling, "I don't give a f*ck," and inaudibly ranting about the president.

This is possibly the worse physical and mental condition the masses have seen Delonte West in. While his troubles with mental illness have been openly documented, he has yet to receive the professional help he requires and deserves. Hopefully, West will be able to get the attention he needs sooner rather than later. Check out the video of Delonte West's disturbing rant in the video provided below.