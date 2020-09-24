Delonte West's story is both fascinating and heartbreaking.

He's had to overcome so many obstacles, excelling in basketball and playing in the National Basketball League for eight years. During his college days, he and Jameer Nelson made up what was considered the best backcourt at their level. At the height of his popularity, he was balling out for the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, and a few other teams. He was always clowned by fans for allegedly being linked to LeBron James' mother, but recently, people have been way more empathetic toward him.



Harry How/Getty Images

The former hoops star has seemingly let his demons take control of him, down spiraling and seemingly losing his home. On several occasions, he has been pictured begging for change or getting into fights on the street, with Jameer Nelson, coach Doc Rivers, and others all begging the league and Player's Association to get involved.

This week, another new picture popped up of Delonte begging for change in Dallas, which has fans seriously hoping that he's able to get the help he needs.

The picture shows DW walking in raggedy sweatpants and a sweatshirt, holding up a handmade cardboard sign.

According to TMZ, his former teammates and coaches have been actively trying to get the 37-year-old help, but nobody has been able to get through to him.

Hopefully, something changes and Delonte has a breakthrough with the help of his old NBA family. It hurts to see him struggling like this.

