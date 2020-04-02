These two are back at it. "Exonerated Five" member Raymond Santana and his fiancé Chandra "Deelishis" Davis have been sharing more of their relationship with the world. The pair haven't been shy about posing for selfies together as they flaunt their love, but like the rest of us, they're under quarantine. This has caused the couple to discuss intimate details of their relationship, and they've decided to pass on those thoughts to their followers.

In an Instagram post, Deelishis posed a question to the public. She wrote in her caption that Raymond is down-with-the-get-down at the drop of a dime. "@santanaraymond says women should have relations with their mates at any given moment, EVEN when she isn’t feeling well," she said. "He believes if you can walk through mud, you can swim through🩸 💉💉💉 ... he says even if I caught the COCO 🦠 he would still smash 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️."

She also shared a video where he asks her "What's the problem?" Deelishis answered, "The problem is you always have that thing on me." He told her that's a good problem to have because there are plenty of women out there who wish their husbands still wanted to have sex with them. Is there anything that would make you say no to having sex with your partner?