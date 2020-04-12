Dee Watkins Drops Off New Mixtape "Chosen One" Ft. Young Dolph & More

Florida rapper Dee Watkins delivered his new mixtape, Chosen One, on Thursday (April 9th), with features from Young Dolph and Tai Boujie. The Jacksonville native has been on the rise for a couple years now, having dropped a few singles before coming through with his first mixtape, Problem Child, in August of 2019. Now, Dee has given his sincerest sophomore with the 12-track mixtape, Chosen One, featuring his previously released singles, "Goin Broke," "Hood Poet," and the emotional, "Cry Sometimes." The MC dedicated the latter track to his fallen friend, Micahl Dominic Ruise, with a tear-jerking music video last month.

A major highlight off of Chosen One is the remix to Dee's 2019 breakout single, "Bad Ass Jit," for which he tapped Young Dolph to make some welcomed contributions. Dee also called on fellow Jacksonville native and rising star, Tai Boujie, to assist him on the energetic "Talk Sh!t." Check out Chosen One for yourself and let us know what you think of the Sunshine State rapper's latest offering.

Chosen One Tracklist

1. Hood Poet

2. Talk Sh!t (ft. Tai Boujie)

3. Who Is You

4. Goin Broke

5. Show Love

6. 16

7. Don’t Change Me

8. No License

9. Imperfect

10. Cry Sometimes

11. Stuck in My Ways

12. Bad Ass Jit (ft. Young Dolph)