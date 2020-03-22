Dee Watkins
- NewsDee Watkins Drops "Right Or Wrong"Dee Watkins shares a brand new song. By Aron A.
- NewsDee Watkins Completes "Problem Child" Trilogy With "Problem Child 3"The Florida rapper's follow-up to June's "Not One Of Them" By Taylor McCloud
- NewsDee Watkins Offers Optimism On "JPAY"Dee Watkins shares his new single, "JPAY." By Aron A.
- NewsDee Watkins Offers Up Braggadocios Bars On "Make Em Mad"Dee Watkins does a whole lot of flexing on "Make Em Mad."By Alexander Cole
- NewsDee Watkins Offers His Latest Project "As I Am"Dee Watkins closes out a productive year with his new project, "As I Am"By Aron A.
- NewsDee Watkins Drops Off New Mixtape "Chosen One" Ft. Young Dolph & MoreDee Watkins came through with his sophomore mixtape, "Chosen One," featuring the likes of Young Dolph and Tai Boujie.By Lynn S.
- NewsDee Watkins Gets In Touch With His Emotions On "Cry Sometimes"Dee Watkins grapples with loss and wonders if it's okay to "Cry Sometimes" on his emotional new single.By Lynn S.