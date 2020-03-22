Dee Watkins Gets In Touch With His Emotions On "Cry Sometimes"

Florida rapper Dee Watkins tapped into his emotional side on his latest single, "Cry Sometimes." To answer Dee's question: yes, it is definitely okay to cry sometimes. The artist repping the Sunshine State dropped the tear-jerking track on Wednesday, posing the aforementioned question throughout the chorus as he drowns in his emotions. Rapping softly over a beautiful piano beat, Dee is not afraid to be vulnerable on this track. He talks about the pain he felt losing his friend and his inability to cope with the loss in a healthy way, and even gives a devastating shout out to his mom.

Along with the single itself, Dee dropped some accompanying visuals to portray his sadness onscreen. In the video, Dee finds himself in an abandoned, deteriorating house, presumably a symbol for his current emotional state. He also visits a graveyard, and about three quarters of the way through, he includes some clips of one of his late homies, Micahl Dominic Ruise, along with a shot of Micahl's funeral, while Dee tells him how much he misses him in the song. The video ends with a group of women donning shirts bearing Micahl's picture, pouring one out for the guy.

Quotable Lyrics

To my mama

Told her if they ever put me under

Make sure that your bank got them commas

No more pain, no more tears, no more drama