Deante' Hitchcock Triumphantly Returns With "Everyday the 14TH" EP

Valentine's Day may have passed earlier this week, but according to the title of Deante' Hitchcock's latest EP, every day should be like February 14th. The Atlanta-bred artist, best known for his introspective output and impeccable freestyling abilities, finally returns with his first new project since the live rendition of his lauded 2020 debut studio album Better: a four-track EP titled Everday the 14TH.

Laced with features from Bairi, Dende, DaVionne, JaelSpeaks, Chris Patrick, and ELHAE, Everyday the 14TH is a fun, melodic, and arguably toxic effort that finds Deante' Hitchcock stepping out of his comfort zone and significantly expanding his sound. While his lyrics are still as sharp as ever, Hitchcock takes a distinct detour from his last project by singing throughout the bulk of the EP, and the end result is an infectious project with incredible replay value.

"This EP is about not taking relationships, situationships, or whatever you’re in at the moment too seriously," the Grammy-nominated artist says in a statement. "Those times are fun, man, let it be that. It’s not always love, but sometimes it is. Only way to find out is to find out, right? This year a lot of my music is gonna be about finding out."

The release of Everday the 14TH also brings back memories of Deante Hitchcock's recent On The Come Up interview with HNHH, in which he actually teased that fans could expect four exciting projects from him in the near future, so if Hitchcock's latest EP is just a sample of his forthcoming output, he may just be on the precipice of one of the most impressive runs this year.

Stream Deante' Hitchcock's Everday the 14TH EP below, and hit the comment section to voice your opinion on the Atlanta rapper's new direction.

Tracklist

1. You Thought Wrong

2. Neck Up ft. Bairi & Dende

3. Eyes On Me ft. DaVionne & JaelSpeaks

4. Don’t Say ft. Chris Patrick & ELHAE