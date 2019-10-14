With the recent move of 20th Century Fox and the Marvel universe to Disney, a lot has changed. Despite the legal wars over content ownership and the launching of Disney's very own streaming platform, folks have seen the loss of some of our superhero favorites in the world of Marvel. This was the case for the beloved Spiderman, who almost was kicked out of the Marvel universe. Thankfully, both Disney and Sony reached a deal to keep Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the move was met with a big sigh of relief from nail-biting fans. Now, The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that fans have Tom Holland to thank for the result. And now, Deadpool is hoping to officially join Marvel's Cinematic Universe as well amidst the negotiations.

According to UPROXX, the writers behind the unusual superhero flick are optimistic about Deadpool becoming Marvel-certified. Considering the "strong violence and language" in the movie, many were reluctant to add Deadpool in. Franchise writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese have shared some comments: "The promise is that there will be more Deadpool [...]. He will live in the R-rated universe that we’ve created, and hopefully, we’ll be allowed to play a little bit in the MCU sandbox as well and incorporate him into that. We’ve just got to land on the right idea and once we do, I think we’ll be off to the races. We wake up thinking about Deadpool and we go to sleep thinking about Deadpool, so there will be another Deadpool and we just have to make it the right way," confirmed Reese. Thus, have no fear Deadpool fans, hope remains.

