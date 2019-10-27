DDG Shakes The Room On "Earthquake"

You may or may not have heard about DDG in the past year. He's been making his waves on Instagram with a few of his songs actually catching a buzz. "Run It Up" ft. Blac Youngsta, G Herbo, and YBN Nahmir made its rounds and was later featured in one of Kendall Jenner's ads. However, he's readying the release of his forthcoming project Valedictorian which is set to drop this Friday. The project consists of 18-tracks and he's been dropping singles to build the hype. This week, he came through with the song, "Earthquake" which will undoubtedly turn his concerts all the way up. The song follows the release of "PUSH" that he released last month.

Peep his new song below and stay tuned for Valedictorian.

Quotable Lyrics

Toot that ass up, lemme buy you Chanel

Throw that ass back, I'mma catch that shit like Odell

Toot that ass up, come here, hop in the Rolls

Post that ass on the 'Gram, go on and stunt on these hoes