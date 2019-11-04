mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DDG Makes An Impressive Debut With "Valedictorian"

Milca P.
November 04, 2019 00:02
179 Views
10
0
CoverCover

Valedictorian
DDG

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

DDG comes through.


Looks can be deceiving. Such is the case for those unfamiliar with the baby-faced DDG. The (proudly) Pontiac, MI-made emcee, who has achieved significant social media stardom, is an unassuming arsenal of the type of range and music-making IQ of that poised for longevity. With the arrival of his Valedictorian debut album, he drives the point home.

"I've got a lot of songs, so it's a lot of songs that didn't make the project," he previously told Complex. "But the ones that I picked out, I wanted to just show my versatility and everything different about my music ... It was all about just being versatile, because not only do I want to just show my skills and being able to switch it up, but I want to see what people like from me—what type of style people gravitate towards the most."

Get into Valedictorian below.

DDG new music new song Mixtapes valedictorian
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES DDG Makes An Impressive Debut With "Valedictorian"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject