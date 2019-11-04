DDG Makes An Impressive Debut With "Valedictorian"

Looks can be deceiving. Such is the case for those unfamiliar with the baby-faced DDG. The (proudly) Pontiac, MI-made emcee, who has achieved significant social media stardom, is an unassuming arsenal of the type of range and music-making IQ of that poised for longevity. With the arrival of his Valedictorian debut album, he drives the point home.

"I've got a lot of songs, so it's a lot of songs that didn't make the project," he previously told Complex. "But the ones that I picked out, I wanted to just show my versatility and everything different about my music ... It was all about just being versatile, because not only do I want to just show my skills and being able to switch it up, but I want to see what people like from me—what type of style people gravitate towards the most."

Get into Valedictorian below.