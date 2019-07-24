Wild' N Out is a go-to for anybody who wants to witness casual battle raps with a roast vibe. Nick Cannon is still a regular on the show and whenever a new episode airs, you can guarantee there will be at least one bar that gets you hyped. This time, that moment came when Royce Bell went head to head with DC Young Fly.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

There were some special moments with Kash Doll and Swizz Beatz, who were both guests on the show. Later on in the segment, Royce Bell, dressed as Eminem, began to spit some flows directed at DC Young Fly and while he might have had the advantage, Young Fly made sure to shut shit down swiftly. Bell's impression of Em was pretty solid, even going a capella for a while. However, once Young Fly had a shot to retaliate, it was all over. The comedian called out Bell for always needing to impersonate somebody else on the show, saying that the audience has no clue who he is. Bell tried to hit back but DC had some fire left over for his conclusion.

"Since you wanna be Eminem so bad, it was me, your girl and two other n***as at 4 in the morning. Now that's what I call a Shady Aftermath," said DC Young Fly, complete with motions and all. The crowd went absolutely wild, declaring him the winner of the mini-battle. See for yourself below.