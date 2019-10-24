Daz Dillinger has been a hip-hop mainstay, having contributed to no shortage of historical classics. From emerging on Dr. Dre's The Chronic to forging his own path with Kurupt Young Gotti, Daz has proven himself to be a formidable, yet still unsung lyricist. Case in point, his ridiculous flow on "Who Ride With Us," which has no business flying under the radar. In fairness, the peak of Daz's fame arose during the mid-nineties' golden era, putting him firmly within one of hip-hop's most magnificent classes.

Leon Bennett/WireImage/Getty Images

While it's not impossible to draw back from the memory banks, it's altogether easier to see the faces first hand. Daz took a moment to celebrate his peers by throwing back an iconic cover of The Source's 95' year-end rap up. Featured on the image are such legends as Redman, Tupac, E-40, Erick Sermon, Luniz, Raekwon & Ghostface, Biggie, Dogg Pound, Ol' Dirty, LL Cool J, Mobb Deep, and more. For added context, remember that one of hip-hop's most legendary nights --The 1995 Source Awards-- took place that year.

Sometimes, it's important to look back on the ones who helped shape the genre into what it is today. After all, fifteen years down the line when your old-head-energy is beginning to manifest, you'll be doing the exact same thing. Shout out to big Daz Dillinger for this one.