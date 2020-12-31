Dax Undergoes Heart Removal For "I Don't Want Another Sorry" Video With Trippie Redd

Ottawa, Canada native Dax has been around for years but recently, he's become quite the polarizing figure on social media. It's not uncommon for Dax to earn tons of impressions on his new music releases with people rushing to clown the rapper, deeming him "corny" and alleging that he pays for influencer promotion. Dax has fought off the hate by doing what he does best: getting out his emotions in the studio.

The rapper continues to release music, catering to his fanbase that loves his emotional records, including his latest "I Don't Want Another Sorry" with Trippie Redd.

The song and video are officially out now, featuring Dax undergoing heart removal surgery in order to not care as much in his next relationship. A little cheesy? That's for you to judge, but you can't deny that he's caught a lot of attention in the last few months.

What do you think of Dax's new single "I Don't Want Another Sorry" with Trippie Redd? Watch the video below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Two wrongs don't make a right, I turn left

Now you mad I don't pick up, I don't return texts

Like I'm supposed to let it slide, what? And just forget

That you destroyed everything we had, what, just for sex?

F*ck that, I'm angry, I'm depressed, and I'm mad

Reminiscing over days, livin' life in the past

How'd you do that sh*t? Was I really that bad?

I even let you stay, I even let you meet my dad