Dax Has Many Questions For God On New EP "I’ll Say It For You"

Keenan Higgins
March 15, 2020 13:55
I’ll Say It For You
Dax

Ottawa's own Dax just dropped his new EP titled "I’ll Say It For You," and over the span of seven tracks he gets real about love, heartbreak and how it all relates to his relationship with God.


Dax is a rapper that has many sides to his artistry — visual, lyrical and comical are just some of the facets you get when he drops a record. On his new EP I’ll Say It For You, the Ottawa-bred emcee opens up even more by displaying a series of emotions that all seem to draw back to the role God plays in his life.

Dax I’ll Say It For You new EP
Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

The seven-track, 22-minute offering is introspective to say the least. In that short time, Dax bares his heart and soul to speak on everything from general ideas like his 2020 goals and going through the emotions of heartache to topics that are way deeper than rap. The standout cut "Dear God" sees him having a one-on-one chat with The Most High, and his vulnerability is so strong that it almost seems like he isn't aware that anyone is listening or will be once they press play. Overall, Dax's faith is felt strong throughout the entirety of I’ll Say It For You, and his honest approach to it all is what will gain your respect the most.

Listen to Dax's new EP I’ll Say It For You below:

Tracklist:

1. I Can't Breathe
2. Thought Those Were My Last Words
3. I Need A Break
4. Dear God
5. Book Of Revelations
6. Love Hurts
7. My Heart Hurts

