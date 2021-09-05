Davido Joins Adekunle Gold On "High"

As Afrobeat and its sub-genres continue to weave their way into music's global influence, the emergence of voice worthy of crossover success is not waning.

Among those are Adekunle Gold, who has tapped into a self-branded Afro Pop style that finds the Nigerian musician putting together a rather addictive catalog, even bringing names like Lucky Daye, NAO, and Wizkid along for the ride. This time around, AG taps Davido for homegrown vibes on his latest "High" track, the latest in a string of singles designed to lead us into his forthcoming project.

The uptempo cut veers slightly off path from the smoldering Lucky Daye-assisted "Sinner" selection that precedes it as Davido and AG trade off on croonings of the "high" life and all its spoils. Get into it below.

Quotable Lyrics

For this party

Let’s get naughty

Can’t call mummy

Can’t call daddy

Vision blurry

Words are slurry

-Davido