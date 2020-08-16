mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dave East's On His Memphis Tip With Young Dolph & DJ Paul On "F*ck Dat"

Aron A.
August 16, 2020 12:19
370 Views
10
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

F*ck Dat
Dave East Feat. Young Dolph
Produced by DJ Paul

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Dave East connects with Young Dolph & DJ Paul for a highlight on "Karma 3."


Dave East's fresh off of the release of his latest project, Karma 3. Marking the first project since the release of his official debut album Survival, Dave East's third installment in his mixtape series proves that he's still a rapper's rapper that can stand with the best of 'em, regardless of their regional standings. He takes a trip to Jamaica on the Popcaan-assisted, "Unruly," and brings the quaking bass of trap music into his world with collaborations alongside Trouble and Doe Boy.

A highlight off of the project comes closer towards the end of the project when East and Young Dolph connect over a classic Three 6 Mafia sample on the DJ Paul produced, "Fuck Dat." Bringing raw tales of the streets over grim production, East reflects on the days he was struggling before delving into the luxurious lifestyle of a rapper on the second verse. Dolph slides on the third verse, detailing the struggle and the hustler mentality that put him in the position of a boss. 

Check out their collab below.

Quotable Lyrics
She noddin' in my lap just like a junkie
Lately, I been getting booked all out the country
If you don't love me, homie (Fuck that shit)
Couldn't get it in the spot, we had to stomp 'em
Ass fat, but her face look like a monster, my n**ga
I couldn't (Fuck that shit)

Dave East
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  370
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Dave East Young Dolph DJ Paul
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Dave East's On His Memphis Tip With Young Dolph & DJ Paul On "F*ck Dat"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject