Dave East's On His Memphis Tip With Young Dolph & DJ Paul On "F*ck Dat"

Dave East's fresh off of the release of his latest project, Karma 3. Marking the first project since the release of his official debut album Survival, Dave East's third installment in his mixtape series proves that he's still a rapper's rapper that can stand with the best of 'em, regardless of their regional standings. He takes a trip to Jamaica on the Popcaan-assisted, "Unruly," and brings the quaking bass of trap music into his world with collaborations alongside Trouble and Doe Boy.

A highlight off of the project comes closer towards the end of the project when East and Young Dolph connect over a classic Three 6 Mafia sample on the DJ Paul produced, "Fuck Dat." Bringing raw tales of the streets over grim production, East reflects on the days he was struggling before delving into the luxurious lifestyle of a rapper on the second verse. Dolph slides on the third verse, detailing the struggle and the hustler mentality that put him in the position of a boss.

She noddin' in my lap just like a junkie

Lately, I been getting booked all out the country

If you don't love me, homie (Fuck that shit)

Couldn't get it in the spot, we had to stomp 'em

Ass fat, but her face look like a monster, my n**ga

I couldn't (Fuck that shit)

