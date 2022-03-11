Dave East Turns A New Page On "HDIGH" Produced By Mike & Keys

Harlem's Dave East might have gotten deeper into acting over the past few years but he's clearly found a pocket of comfort within hip-hop, too. Projects like HOFFA with Harry Fraud, and 2020's Karma 3, have showcased East's sharp lyricism through production that reflect hip-hop's golden era.

The rapper arrived with his follow-up to HOFFA this morning with How Did I Get Here? Produced entirely by Mike And Keys, Dave East sounds hungrier than ever while swapping bars with artists like Benny The Butcher, who just dropped Tana Talk 4, Method Man, Anthony Hamilton, Kalan Fr.Fr Trae Tha Truth, and more.

The tight 9-song tracklist is a perfect vibe to enter the weekend with. Press play on Dave East's new project, HDIGH below and let us know your favorite track in the comment section.