Dave East Remixes "Expensive Pain" & "Paid In Full" On New Freestyles

Aron A.
December 04, 2021 16:30
Dave East delivers 2 new EastMixes over "Paid In Full" and "Expensive Pain."


It's been a particularly busy year for Dave East. Though it seems like he's slowed down on releasing music in comparison to previous years, he still brought some serious heat in 2021. The rapper teamed up with Harry Fraud for HOFFA earlier this year and he's dropped off a few EastMixes. However, his acting career has been doing quite well, especially since he took on the role of Method Man on Wu-Tang: An American Saga.

For fans of the EastMix series, the rapper came through with two new offerings this week. The first is his remix of the titular track off of Meek Mill's "Expensive Pain" and the second is a new freestyle over Eric B. and Rakim's "Paid In Full."

Check both below and sound off in the comments with your favorite.

Quotable Lyrics
I was 'bout to go back to trapping, I saw the signs
With powder that look like cake mix, I'm Duncan Hines
Got it in lines, put my name on a few, bring the check in
Still knowin' some n***as sellin' dust out of a Weston
I still get a rush hearin' shots from a FN
Dog food around me, coke, too, what's your preference?

