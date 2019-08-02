mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dave East Drops Off Gunna-Assisted Single "Everyday"

Erika Marie
August 02, 2019 00:37
Everyday
Dave East Feat. Gunna

He promises that "Survival" is on its way.


The latest wave has been for artists and labels to drop two singles at once. Harlem's Dave East has thrown his hat into the ring, dropping off new tracks from his two-fer Survival Pacc project early Friday morning. The 31-year-old rapper has been hard at work not only just in the studio but also in front of the camera as he portrays Method Man in Hulu's forthcoming seriesWu-Tang: An American Saga.

Included with East's August 2 two-pack is his single "Everyday" featuring Gunna. This isn't the first time these two have met on wax; last year they paired up on East's Karma 2 track "Us." On this latest effort, listeners can hear the obvious blend of New York rap styles and Atlanta trap influences. Each rapper stays true to their sound while Gunna holds down the chorus as East displays his lyrical skills, switches up his cadence throughout. Let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

He broke go get him a pack
I just blew 10 up in Saks
F*ck cops they kill if he black

