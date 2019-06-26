In the past few years, there have been a ton of rappers who've proven to be talented basketball players. Quavo and Lil Bibby are among those names as is Dave East. For those of you who aren't aware, before jumping into the rap game, he played AAU with Kevin Durant and Michael Beasley. He was later granted a Division 1 scholarship but his grades weren't up to par. Either way, he's found another solid career path with rap and he's beginning to develop a solid resume in acting. However, his passion for basketball is clearly always there.

TMZ recently caught Dave East where he revealed that he might still follow his passion basketball. When asked whether he'd follow in the footsteps of Master P and trying out for an NBA team. "I might," he said with a grin on his face. "It gotta be the Knicks, I gotta be in New York," he added. It's not that surprising -- he's a Harlem native who's often seen courtside at the Knicks' home games.

East still maintains a solid relationship with Kevin Durant who recently underwent surgery after rupturing his Achilles. East said that Durant is doing well before saying that he would like to see KD on the New York Knicks. Whether that happens is still up in the air but who knows, maybe we'll see Durant and Dave East on an NBA court in the future.