By now, everyone remembers J. Cole's triumphant feature spree, an era that blessed us with gems like Royce Da 5'9's "Boblo Boat," J.I.D's "Off Deez," Wale's "My Boy," 21 Savage's "A Lot," and many more. Unfortunately, all signs seem to indicate that Cole has reigned it in a bit, opting to preserve his energy for his upcoming solo album The Fall Off. That's not to say he's turning collaborators away at the door, and following a recent encounter with esteemed lyricist Dave East, many have been requesting that the pair get together and connect on wax.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

East shared an image of himself and Cole posted up at a video shoot, captioning the picture with "The Real Always Connect." Given that both parties appear to have their phones out, it's likely that the conversation touched on the possibility of trading numbers to facilitate collaboration -- or so we'd like to hope. It's all too easy to picture Cole and East trading bars over some modern-day boom-bap, neither one liable to get outshone; should the collaboration manifest, expect nothing but mutual respect and healthy competition.

If that wasn't enough, East's video shoot also brought DMX into the mix, a testament to the weight he carries among his peers. Naturally, desire for a collaboration between the two New Yorkers came swiftly after the picture surfaced, a likely possibility given that DMX has been increasingly active in the booth. Check out both images below, and sound off -- do you want to hear some music from J. Cole and Dave East, DMX and Dave East, or perhaps the best-case scenario, a full-blown posse cut?