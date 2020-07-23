Casanova & DMX Head To The Streets On "Don't Play Games"

Time is not meant to be wasted, and it doesn't take long before DMX makes his presence felt on Casanova's new single "Don't Play Games." For his many loyal fans, still buzzing from the high of last night's Verzuz battle, X's formidable cadence is enough to spark anticipation. Here, he holds it down with an intense chorus, providing ad-libs as Casanova fires off a savage verse. "Never rat, stay with a strap, X got Yonkers, BK on my back," he raps, emphasized by a DMX's signature "WHAAAT?!"

X gets the second verse all to himself, setting the tone with some animalistic imagery. "Gorilla on the track, King Kong silverback," he spits. "Muthafucka want a problem, I'ma give it back / when shit hit the fan goons come out, and we all in / folding n***as up like a lawn chair, aw yeah." There's plenty of chemistry here, and in many ways it's no surprise that X and Casanova were able to find such effective artistic common ground. Check out the official release of "Don't Play Games" right now, and sound off -- are you ready for some new music from Cas and X?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Gorilla on the track, King Kong silverback

Muthafucka want a problem, I'ma give it back

When shit hit the fan goons come out, and we all in

Folding n***as up like a lawn chair, aw yeah