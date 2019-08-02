Dave East Calls On Max B To Tell A Story Of A Kid Who "Wanna Be A G"

It's officially Survival season as Dave East has promised that his long-awaited project will be available soon. To get fans excited about the record, East released two new singles from the album early Friday morning: "Everyday" featuring Gunna and "Wanna Be a G" with Max B. For the latter, the two Harlem natives share verses about a youngster doing the most to live the gangster lifestyle. It could be argued that the pair are drawing inspiration from their own lives growing up on New York City streets as they rap about losing friends, serving time, and getting caught up in the game.

Back in May, Max B dropped his first song in eight years with his French Montana-assisted single, "Hold On." The incarcerated rapper has been on a roll since then, releasing new music almost weekly. When he shared his James Brown-sampled single "Black and I'm Proud," Max B told Rolling Stone that he's no longer the man he used to be and fans should expect more mature lyrical content.

"I’m gonna transform from the old Max B into a powerful new artist with a display of content that they aren’t used to," he said. "I’m trying to give the people some substance." Let us know what you think of "Wanna Be a G."

Quotable Lyrics

If it ain't 'bout money don't wanna talk to you for free

He young but got the heart to be a G

He been put in pain they know his name all throughout the streets