Dave East and Trouble are looking to stake their claim as one of hip-hop's slept on partnerships. Despite hailing from New York and Atlanta respectively, East and Big Skoob have found common ground in the booth. The last time we heard them link up was on East's underrated gem Karma 2, in which Trouble assisted on the Murda Beatz produced "I Ain't Goin," which served as the album's closing track.

Despite many people's myopic perception on East's New York energy, the beloved rapper has proven a versatile collaborator on numerous occasions. On "I Ain't Goin," he and Trouble are equally matched, trading stellar verses united by a shared come-up of trapping. Now, the pair have once again reunited following the BET Awards, with Trouble sharing an image of their bromance via Instagram.

"SomeBody name this group," writes Skoob, before chiming in with his own suggestion of "City Boys." Given the track record with which they're batting thus far, we can only hope that East and Trouble are ready to link up for another drop. The game could surely use it, especially if Trouble's career as a meteorologist comes to an untimely end.