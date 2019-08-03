Dave East & Chinx Assist Bynoe On "BF2"

Bynoe's back with his latest drop "BF2." The East Coast delivers a brand new banger, filled with New York swag with the assistance of Dave East and Chinx. The three rappers life as the side-man while revealing that they're the "Boyfriend, Too." It's a smooth record that finds the three rappers delivering clever bars about knowingly stealing a girl from their man. Bynoe, Dave East and Chinx (RIP) make a great combination on this record.

Dave East kicked off the campaign for his new project, Survival earlier today. The project serves as his first official debut album and he released Survival Pacc this morning which included "Everyday" with Gunna and "Wanna Be A G" with the legendary Max B. He's yet to announce a release date but it should be coming soon.

Quotable Lyrics

Me and Chinx called Bynoe and bring that Brinks truck

We in the club, poppin' bottles, we fuck the mink up

I'm into Dom Perignon, Kenny just roll the stink up

I'm Cuban Linked up, I book the telly, we could link up