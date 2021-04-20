In the streaming era, podcasts have quickly become the preferred method of consuming long-form media. Of course, the most authentic and enjoyable podcast experiences happen between people who are well-acquainted with each other already.

Luckily for listeners, Dave Chappelle, Talib Kweli, and Yasiin Bey have announced they are launching a new podcast called The Midnight Miracle. The three have been friends for years now, so the combination is not completely surprising. According to the press release, the show “provides a glimpse into a very interesting season in the lives of the three hosts and their friends, and features guests from among the country’s most influential cultural icons.”



Paul Morigi/Getty Images

The show is set to be released in the next couple of weeks on the Luminary network and will also be available on the Luminary channel on the Apple Podcasts app. The platform is set to debut its new subscription platform worldwide in May, promoted alongside Apple's event today (April 20). Listeners in over 170 countries and regions will be able to sign up for a premium subscription that includes a variety of benefits curated by respective creators.

“Making a podcast isn’t the obvious next move for me, but it’s the right one. The Midnight Miracle gives you a look into how me and my friends process the world around us, and I think it will change the way listeners think of what a podcast can be,” said Chappelle about the podcast.



Cindy Ord/Getty Images for UNDP Cindy Ord/Getty Images for UNDP

A single season of the show is planned for now, with new episodes starting soon and continuing through the remainder of year with a small summer hiatus. They are said to have edited more than 100 hours of conversations punctuated with sketches, impersonations, and archival audio cuts plus, ” and a soundtrack that includes music from D’Angelo, Heatwave, Charlie Parker and more. It was recorded during Chappelle’s legendary 2020 Summer Camp in an intimate setting at “The Shack.”