Though Talib Kweli and Mos Def only released a single album as Black Star, their 1998 classic Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star, there are some who still hold the duo in high regard. Unsurprising, given the respective solo catalogs from both Mos and Kweli, though many fans have been longing to see another project from Black Star, especially after reports of its existence began to circulate throughout the past few years.

Bob Berg/Getty Images

To make matters even more exciting, the Black Star reunion album is set to be produced in its entirety by the legendary Madlib, the producer behind MF DOOM's Madvillainy, Freddie Gibbs' Piñata and Bandana, and Talib Kweli's Liberation. As for a potential release window, it has been admittedly difficult to track. In November of 2019, Talib announced that the album was "finished," and the details surrounding its arrival were being worked out. He reminded the masses about the album during a June 2020 interview with Jimmy Fallon, doubling down on his implication that the release process was the biggest holdup.

Though some went on to give up hope altogether, it would appear that the wheels are in motion once again. A few days ago, Talib took to Instagram to share an update on the project, revealing that he and Mos Def were in the middle of the sample clearance phase; bonus points in the hip-hop column for Kweli's Dreamville shirt.

While that doesn't exactly provide much information about a timetable, it's still good news for fans anticipating the Black Star project -- don't be surprised to see this one land before the end of the year.