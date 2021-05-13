To promote his upcoming new podcast Midnight Miracle with Yasin Bey and Talib Kweli, comedian Dave Chappelle stopped by the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night and chopped it up the late night talk host. During their sit down, Dave talked about doing socially-distanced shows outside during quarantine and why he doesn't use twitter. On the subject of Twitter, Chappelle called the social media platform “a bathroom wall” when he was asked by Fallon why he never tweets.

“Why would I write all my thoughts on a bathroom wall?” Chappelle said. “Donald Trump, you heard that? And don’t cut that shit in post, Jimmy.”

It’s not the first time the comedian has touched on why he doesn’t use social media. He explained that he doesn’t want to “spill my guts out” online during an interview that was recorded back in September 2017. “I’m not really into the social media,” he said. “I keep my blathering in my genre.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Chappelle talked about why he initially asked his fans to boycott The Chappelle Show. “Not going into too much detail. That shit worked,” he said.

“Im very grateful man,” “People are wonderful to me. That was very moved by the response to that and the support I got from people all over. And I just want to say thank you. If you’re watching it meant more than you could ever imagine.”

[Via]