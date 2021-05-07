Dave Chappelle is one of the most adored comedians of the 21st century. Beginning his career over two decades ago, his longevity and his consistent positive public reception stem from his genuine knack for comedy. Chappelle made an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast earlier this week reflecting on the history of Comedy Central's Chapelle's Show and reflecting on what pushed him to re-enter the comedy realm.

Chappelle and Rogan first discussed how fan's voices were a pivotal force behind getting Chappelle's Show back on the air. “It wasn’t a court of law,” Chappelle said around three minutes into the interview and also seen in the clip below. “I don’t believe I would have got anything in a court of law. I think, in the court of public opinion, it was a good time for me to say my piece and through the years it wasn’t something I would harp on. … It was something I was actually reluctant to talk about.”



David Livingston/Getty Images

When asked about what he embarked on during his years between the conclusion of the show and his return to the forefront of comedy, Chappelle explained, “I learned a lot.”

He added, “It was a humble existence. I had had young children and I was raising my kids. I was living a suburban life. And then every once in a while, I’d get this feeling like, I’m the funniest guy. I gotta get out there. And I would, like, fly to Denver and do a week in Denver or something. … I would perform like I was desperate for it.”

He then divulged the personal importance of his brief stint on the Oddball Comedy and Curiosity festival tour in 2013. He continued to explain how when he turned 40, he decided to himself “I’m gonna have fun.” He referenced the deaths of DMX and Black Rob as urging him to accomplish this goal.

“It’s not a midlife crisis,” he said. “It’s the opposite of that. It’s like, look, I know I don’t get to stay here forever. My time is limited and precious and I don’t take any of these things for granted. I don’t take this money for granted, this platform. And I’m not talking about the fame platform. I’m talking about comedy, this genre. This genre has been so good for me.”

Check out the full podcast episode with Seth Rogan on Spotify to hear more of the comedian's reflections.

[via]