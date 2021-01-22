Dave Chappelle, one of the most beloved comedians of all-times, has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result of his diagnosis, Chappelle canceled a string of scheduled shows in Austin Texas, which were set to take place from Thursday until Sunday. Now, the comedian is in the process of quarantining, with his representative Carla Sims confirming that he is asymptomatic.

Following news of his COVID-diagnosis, it was noted that Chappelle was recently photographed with Joe Rogan, Elon Musk, Grimes, with Grimes having recently revealed her own COVID diagnosis on January 11th. Though many were quick to assume that Grimes was responsible for spreading COVID-19 to Dave Chappelle, Joe Rogan has since come out to dispel the rumor, according to an update from TMZ. "Because people are asking, I was not exposed to the person who had covid and I have tested negative every day this week," explained Rogan. "Also, the person that gave covid to Dave was NOT Elon’s partner, Grimes."

At this point, Dave Chappelle has not issued a direct statement. Many have been quick to share their thoughts and prayers, with Chappelle's quickly name trending on social media shortly after the news broke. We'd like to share our own words of support for Dave Chappelle -- may he experience a smooth, safe recovery and remain asymptomatic for the duration. COVID-19 has already spread to over 24.7M in the United States alone, with 410K Americans losing their lives as a result of the potentially deadly virus.

