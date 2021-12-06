There are few people who can walk the tightrope of cancel culture like Dave Chappelle. The comedian has been facing backlash in the past few weeks since the release of The Closer, his final Netflix special under his lucrative deal with the streaming service. Chappelle's comments about the trans community caused ire among Netflix employees and subscribers, though the company's CEO Ted Sarandos stood by the comedian.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Their deal to produce comedy specials for Chappelle may have ended but they continue to work together in another capacity. Chappelle will be taking part in the Netflix Is A Joke Fest including 130 comedians. Described as "the biggest comedy event in history, probably," Chappelle will host the "Dave Chappelle & Friends" event which will take place at the Hollywood Bowl.

The Netflix Is A Joke Fest will take place over the course of 11 days, from April 28th to May 8th, 2022. The festival will bring together plenty of A-list comedians such as Kevin Hart, Conan O'Brien, David Letterman, Chris Rock, and more. The 11-day festival will boast 100 shows at over 25+ venues across Los Angeles.

In the midst of the recent controversy, Dave Chappelle appeared on stage at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame to help induct Jay-Z, alongside Barack Obama. The comedian briefly joked about the controversy from The Closer before offering the utmost praise for Jay-Z.