Ever since he was violently attacked while performing at the Hollywood Bowl, Dave Chappelle has been relatively quiet. The comedian continues to tour and play shows from coast to coast without any further confrontation as his attacker, Isaiah Lee, remains incarcerated. As the District Attorney maps out the case against Lee, Chappelle has reportedly done a good deed that has been applauded by fans.

According to the staff at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, New York, Chappelle put together a show for the venue at the last minute in order to help raise money and awareness for the victims of the Tops Market shooting.

Last month, the grocery store was the point of a racially motivated attack by 18-year-old white supremacist Payton Gendron. Police reported that Gendron drove 200 miles to the Black neighborhood, armed with several weapons and with the intention of killing as many Black people as he could. Ten people were brutally murdered as they were out shopping that day and another three were injured.

“He said, and I’m paraphrasing, ‘I came here to Buffalo to recognize the victims and for these families,'” recalled Shea’s director of marketing and communications Kevin Sweeney, according to Deadline. Then, Chappelle reportedly told those in attendance that he was donating all of the proceeds from the event to the victims' families.

There have been several mass shootings in the U.S. since Buffalo, leaving many to believe that the victims have been forgotten. Recently, Trae The Truth revealed that he dodged a visit to the White House in order to hold a food giveaway to the residents in the neighborhood where the Tops shooting occurred, as that was the only market in their area.

