As the world continues to mourn the tragedy that took place over the weekend in Buffalo, further details regarding the slaughtering that left 10 people dead allegedly at the hands of 18-year-old Payton Gendron have emerged. A new report from TMZ reveals that the weapon the young man used – a black Bushmaster XM-15 assault rifle – was covered in racist and hateful language ahead of the grocery store attack.

Hours after the shooting took place, it was reported that Gendron's actions were racially motivated, and the photos of his weapon only seem to confirm that. "N****" was written on the barrel, and phrases like "Here's your reparations" and "SYGAOWN" could be found elsewhere.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

If you're not familiar, the aforementioned acronym stands for "Stop Your Genocide Against Our White Nations." The weapon also listed the names Dylan Roof (responsible for killing nine Black worshipers at a church in South Carolina) and John Ernest, who killed one woman and shot three others during his visit to a San Diego synagogue in San Diego back in 2019.

It's also been noted that, ahead of the recent shooting, Gendron spent his time penning a 180-page manifesto about "replacement theory," which is "a false narrative that white people are being overtaken by people of colour and Jews," among other subjects.

"This was pure evil. It was a straight-up racially motivated hate crime from somebody outside of our community, outside of the City of Good neighbours… coming into our community and trying to inflict that evil upon us," Erie County Sheriff John Garcia ranted during a recent press conference.

The 18-year-old was in Buffalo City Court hours after the shooting for his arraignment, and at the time, he plead not guilty. Gendron is scheduled to return on Thursday for further proceedings – tap back in with HNHH then for any updates on the tragic Buffalo shooting.

RIP.

