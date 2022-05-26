His activism has helped communities across the country, and the White House has taken notice. Trae The Truth never hesitates to mobilize for those in need, especially victims of unforeseen tragedies. America has seen one incident after another in recent months, and as he was organizing an event in Buffalo following the Tops Market massacre that took the lives of 10 Black residents, we were hit with the Uvalde school shooting. In that tragedy, 19 children and two teachers were killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos.

Over on Trae's page, he shows that today he helped put together a "Community Food Giveaway" for residents in Buffalo who relied on Tops, as it was the only market in the area. It was an event he chose to do over visiting the White House.



Ron Jenkins / Stringer / Getty Images

"I was invited to the White House today to meet with the president with the families of those who have been wrongfully murdered by police," he wrote earlier today (May 25). "But the people of Buffalo, N.Y. are really in need as well as the families of the children murdered in Uvalde. So I will have to pass. I will be in the field with the people in need."

In the caption he added, "A Lot Of Families Need Us More Than Ever Right Now So I Will Be In The Field…. [praying hands emoji][blue heart emoji." He later shared videos and photos from the giveaway, calling the gathering a blessing.

Additionally, Trae The Truth also issued a call for information about the families of the victims in Uvalde, Texas, because he wanted to help with their funerals. Check out a few of his posts below.