Dave Bautista says that Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 will most likely be his last appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the character, Drax. Bautista appeared in numerous Marvel films as Drax including Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, on top of the previous Guardians films.

“I don’t know what the script of the third film is, to be honest with you,” Bautista told Digital Spy in a recent interview. “There was a script years ago that obviously is going to have to change because the whole direction of the Marvel universe has changed.”



The former wrestler added that there were talks of a spinoff film with Drax, but it's gone silent for some time:

There were talks for a while about a Drax and Mantis film … It was really because it was James Gunn’s idea. He really wanted to do a Drax and Mantis film. He laid it out to me. I thought it was such a brilliant idea, but I haven’t heard any follow-up from the studio. I don’t think they’re very interested, or it doesn’t fit into the way they have things mapped out. But other than that, no. I mean, as far as my obligations, I’ve got Guardians 3, and that’s probably going to be the end of Drax.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to release on May 23, 2023.

