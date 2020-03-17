mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Da$H Releases "Walk The Plank" Project With Germ

Alex Zidel
March 17, 2020 15:57
Walk The Plank
Da$h

Da$H works closely with Budd Dwyer on the release of "Walk The Plank," which includes ten new songs.


27-year-old New Jersey rapper Da$H has worked closely with the A$AP Mob, $uicideboy$, and more but today, he's making sure that he's the center of attention with the release of Walk The Plank

The recording artist has been teasing the release of his collaborative work with Budd Dwyer for months, finally coming through today with the complete project. Containing ten new songs and a sole feature from Germ, there is a definite tone to Walk The Plank. A rough, care-free approach to music-making is clear from the structure of the album. 

Da$H's new project was released via Hz Global. Listen to Walk the Plank below and let us know what your favorite song is. 

Tracklist:

1. Walk The Plank
2. Suck My Dick, You Bitch
3. I Really Am Houdini, Though
4. Slick, Throw Me A Cigarette (feat. Germ)
5. Hard To Count
6. Burnt Fingers
7. Gangsta Pat (Freestyle)
8. Talkin' About Practice?
9. Moon Walking
10. Might Be

