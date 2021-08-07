Months ago, AR-Ab, real name Abdul West, was sentenced to 45 years behind bars on charges connected to drug trafficking. The Philadelphia rapper's court case was heavily covered in the media, and Rap artists paid close attention, considering that West's songs and videos were used against him. The trial would also highlight West's associates including Dark Lo, really name Charles Salley, after he was hit with charges of his own for allegedly intimidating a witness who was set to testify against West.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Salley allegedly told government witness Dontez “Taz” Stewart that he would get "stabbed up" in prison, with added threats against the mother of his children would be raped. Back in March, Dark Lo reportedly pleaded guilty to the witness intimidation charges after striking a deal with prosecutors, and this week, he learned his fate at sentencing.

Dark Lo was sentenced to seven and a half years behind bars for his alleged crimes, but he told investigators that he didn't intend on intimidating anyone. This was the latest sentencing in the cases against the Original Block Hustlaz, a record label launched by AR-Ab that authorities claim was a cover-up for a large drug operation.

Stewart, the government witness, faced charges of his own and was reportedly known to be a hanger-on of sorts as he would often spend time with AR-Ab. After it was revealed that he would be testifying against his former friend, Dark Lo allegedly sent him a few messages.

“It’s not as though Mr. Salley just got up one day and decided to write this letter because he had bad judgment,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Ashenfelter said. “This was a long time coming, and it started with that track ‘Allegations.'" Dark Lo was also facing a gun charge after authorities found a firearm at his home and that was a maximum of 15 years in prison alone. His plea deal dropped the gun charge and sent him away for seven and a half years along with a $10K fine.

“I just want to apologize,” Dark Lo reportedly said in court. “I take full responsibility for everything.”

