Coming off the release of his latest and arguably most introspective project, uknowwhatimsayin? (2019), Danny Brown has earned his right to be considered one of hip-hop's most respected underground kings. Currently on the European leg of his 2019-2020 tour and recently unveiling a blossoming relationship with Rockstar that will immortalize the Detroit emcee forever, Danny Brown was pleasantly surprised to learn that his 2017 single "Ain't It Funny" was used during Christopher John Rogers Fall/Winter 2020 presentation at New York Fashion Week, this past Saturday (Feb. 8).

The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund-winning designer, Christopher John Rogers presented a total of forty different garments utilizing boisterous silhouettes, iridescent fabrics, and a color-coordinated lineup of models ranging in complexion, wearing natural hairstyles. The packed house was able to consume the designs to a very fitting soundtrack, curated by Skype Williams, which included tracks like FKA Twigs and Dennis Ferrer’s "Hey Hey," Eurythmics’ "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)," SBTRKT’s "New Dorp. New York," and more.

The fashion presentation came to a climax as Danny Brown's "Ain't It Funny" instrumental was played during the show's finale. Christopher John Rogers himself took a moment to capture the models walking the runway in unison to the experimental beat via his Instagram account. Yesterday evening, Danny Brown saw the clip on Twitter and simply quote Tweeted the video simply stating, "Ain't It Funny."

Check out the clip of Christopher John Rogers NYFW Fall/Winter 2020 collection featuring Danny Brown's "Ain't It Funny" as well as the "Savage Nomad" rapper's reaction in the videos provided below.