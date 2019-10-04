mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Danny Brown's "uknowhatimsayin¿" Arrives In Madcap Glory

Mitch Findlay
October 04, 2019 00:11
uknowhatimsayin¿
Danny Brown

Danny Brown continues his run as the game's most consistent.


It's about that time. Danny Brown has officially delivered uknowhatimsayin¿, his official follow-up to the brilliant Atrocity Exhibition. Crafted with Q-Tip at the helm, Danny's latest finds him exhibiting his signature madcap flair, albeit with more restraint than we might be used to. That's not to say this is an accessible, conventional project by any stretch of the imagination. And yet Danny has taken to crafting his tracks with a traditionalist's touch, with production evoking memories of classic Wu-Tang albums like Supreme Clientele. 

Heavy on samples and meticulous lo-fi engineering, uknowhatimsayin¿ comes heavy on the bars, pitting him comfortably in the mix of the game's finest lyricists. There's something undeniably refreshing about Danny's unapologetic dismissal of current trends, instead choosing to pursue the instinct we've come to trust since XXX. With features from Run The Jewels, JPEGMAFIA, Blood Orange, and more, Danny's new album is another slow burner, a rewarding odyssey through the mind of hip-hop's favorite auteur. 

MIXTAPES Danny Brown's "uknowhatimsayin¿" Arrives In Madcap Glory
